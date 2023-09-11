Jessa Khan shares the origin of her former moniker ‘Lady Armbar’: “That’s all I do!”

ONE Championship debutant Jessa Khan is perhaps best known around the world as the 2023 IBJJF World Champion.

But long before she became a household name in the grappling arts, Khan was simply known in the mats as the ferocious ‘Lady Armbar’.

The not-so-subtle nickname is a nod to the 21-year-old black belt’s affinity for the armbar, which is one of the first submissions that often comes to mind when it comes to “The Gentle Art”.

In a recent interview with Alex Wendling, Khan discussed the origins of her first moniker:

“I mean I'm pretty much still considered ‘Lady Armbar.’ That's all I do! I mean I definitely evolved my game to where I do other stuff as well, but armbars have always been my main thing that I still like to do.”

However, Khan added that she eventually outgrew the nickname, but admitted she’s still extremely fond of the popular submission hold, adding:

“But just no one really calls me that anymore, just because I got older and I was like a kid.”

Arm bars are considered beginner-friendly techniques and are often one of the first submissions taught to white belts.

It’s an extremely versatile joint lock that can be pulled off from almost every position.

Higher belts like Khan, of course, perform this technique with grace and tenacity. The Cambodian-American grappler has plenty of creative entries to lock in armbars. In fact, sixty percent of Khan’s career finishes have come by way of her favorite technique.

The Art of Jiu-Jitsu superstar will look to add another victim on September 29, as she figures in a rematch with Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Do you think Khan can armbar her way to victory and claim the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling crown inside Singapore Indoor Stadium?

Don’t miss ONE Fight Night 14, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Jessa Khan’s full interview below: