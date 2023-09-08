Jessa Khan claims to hold mental edge over Danielle Kelly after beating her before: “She needs to prove herself”

ONE Championship debutant Jessa Khan has the utmost confidence in her abilities and believes she’ll have the upper hand against Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 14.

While her opponent has already graced the circle on three separate occasions, the Cambodian-America star believes she has nothing to prove against Kelly. After all, she already bested the American fan favorite in competition before.

Khan intends to do so again, in a more decisive fashion, no less, and walk away from Singapore Indoor Stadium as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion on September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of her highly anticipated promotional debut, Khan shared why she holds the mental edge over Kelly:

“It helps me to know that I already beat her once. So, it’s more her she needs to prove herself – not me.”

After receiving her black belt at age 19, Khan proved all the hype was real by dominating Kelly in FloGrappling’s Who’s Number One event in February 2021.

The bout went the full 15 minutes, as the Art of Jiu-Jitsu athlete displayed a textbook grappling clinic, figuring in dominant positions and syncing in multiple submission attempts.

While Khan acknowledges the improvements that Kelly has made since their fateful encounter, she thinks the outcome will be similar in just a matter of weeks.

Will the 2023 IBJJF World Champion reassert her mastery over Kelly? Or will the Silver Fox BJJ standout settle the score?

One thing’s for sure, a new grappling queen will rise at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The entire event will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.