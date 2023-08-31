 “I’m gonna give her something back” – Danielle Kelly looks to settle score with former tormentor Jessa Khan

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Danielle Kelly will enter ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video with a massive chip on her shoulder.

After all, the bitter taste of defeat given to her by Jessa Khan still lingers in her mouth.

On September 29, Kelly has a chance to right that wrong and get even with her rival in one of three world title bouts inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Apart from settling the score with her Cambodian-American foe, the Silver Fox BJJ standout also has eyes on the prize – which is the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion ahead of this pivotal match-up, Kelly said she learned from her mistakes in their first encounter and has surprises of her own this time around:

“I feel like I know her game really well. My exchanges, my defense, my offense is gonna be way ahead of her and whatever she gives me, you know, I’m gonna give her something back.”

Considered two of the best female grapplers in the world today, Kelly and Khan’s paths first crossed at FloGrappling’s Who’s Number One event in February 2021.

The pair figured in a tense and crowd-pleasing action-packed 15-minute war. While Kelly avoided getting submitted by Khan’s several deep leg lock attempts, it was clear she was outclassed once the final bell rang.

Over two years removed from that fateful encounter, Kelly wants to showcase her growth as a competitor by finishing her former tormentor.

The 27-year-old Philadelphia native remains unscathed in three matches under the ONE banner, besting the likes of Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura, and dominating Mei Yamaguchi in their submission-only match.

We’ll soon see if Danielle Kelly gets her much-desired vindication at ONE Fight Night 14. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.