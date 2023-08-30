“DK coming for it all” - Fans throw their support for Danielle Kelly in impending world title match with Jessa Khan

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling star Danielle Kelly will be competing for world championship gold for the first time in her young career at ONE Fight Night 14. The dashing and dangerous blackbelt will be fighting for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Across the Circle from her will be a familiar foe in young prodigy Jessa Khan. The Cambodian BJJ blackbelt, who is also about to make her ONE Championship debut, faced and beat Kelly a few years back. Khan is also a IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist.

Ahead of her world title clash, Kelly posted her thoughts on finally getting her hands on Khan, who narrowly beat her in 2021:

"those rounds @illuminatigrapplingclubnj be fiyaa 🔥 lots of work going into this title match camp, can’t wait to step in there sept 29th and prove myself. Always repping @fewwillhunt 🎥 by @_khvisions_"

Fans expressed their support for the American grappling star in the comments section:

@andy.kang commended Kelly's underrated ability to take people down:

"LFG @daniellekellybjj!!! Wrestling on point"

@michaelguillermolee took note of Kelly's eyes:

"Those stoic eyes still have an empathy soul. Best of luck to you @daniellekellybjj"

@diluvly7 has a bold prediction:

"Coming in 🔥 and leaving with the championship!"

@lilonesleeve.bjj may have made a new nickname for Danielle Kelly:

"DK coming for it all 🤫"

Jessa Khan defeated Danielle Kelly via a close decision at Who's Number One (WNO) Championship two years ago. Both grapplers went their separate ways after and achieved varying degrees of success on their respective paths.

Despite having gone down different paths after their initial encounter, the two grapplers are just far too good to not cross paths again. This time it's on a much larger stage and with world championship gold on the line, it promises to be one for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.