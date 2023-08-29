Danielle Kelly “can’t wait to step in there” against old rival Jessa Khan for submission grappling belt

ONE women's atomweight submission grappling star Danielle Kelly will be hunting for gold for the first time in her career at ONE Fight Night 14. The dashing and dangerous BJJ blackbelt will be competing for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Across the Circle from her will be the young prodigy Jessa Khan. The Cambodian BJJ blackbelt, who will be making her ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 14, is a IBJJF world champion and former South-East Asian, European, and Asian Games gold medalist.

Ahead of her world title bout, Kelly posted her thoughts on finally getting her hands on Khan, who narrowly beat her in 2021:

"those rounds @illuminatigrapplingclubnj be fiyaa 🔥 lots of work going into this title match camp, can’t wait to step in there sept 29th and prove myself. Always repping @fewwillhunt 🎥 by @_khvisions_"

Jessa Khan narrowly defeated Danielle Kelly via a razor-close decision at Who's Number One (WNO) in 2021. Both supertar grapplers went their separate ways after their first encounter.

Khan went on to become a world champion by clinching the 2023 IBJJF World Championship gold medal in the light-featherweight division.

As for Danielle Kelly, the BJJ slickster bounced around different promotions like UFC Fight Pass Invitational, Fury Pro Grappling, and finally ONE Championship, where she is yet to be defeated in the 115-pound division.

Despite their paths forking out significantly since their bout, the two grapplers' ascent to the top inevitably had them crossing paths yet again. This time it's on a much larger global stage and with gold on the line. This will be one for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.