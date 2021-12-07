What’s the Story: Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship returns on December 17 to close out the year with a bang. Following the resounding success of Winter Warriors, the Singapore-based is gearing up for another huge event, Winter Warriors II.

The 6-fight all-MMA main card will showcase four members of the famed Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu.

Hailing from the high-altitude regions of the Philippines, Team Lakay is known for their world-class striking, insane explosiveness and unlimited cardio. The MMA stable has produced numerous ONE Champions and has been a staple of ONE Championship ever since the beginning of the promotion.

Opening the main card will be Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao in his promotional debut. Jhanlo is the 18-year-old son of Team Lakay’s revered head coach and founder Mark Sangiao.

Training under his father's tutelage ever since he was a little kid, Sangiao sharpened his skills with the help of the team's legendary fighters. Former ONE Champions Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, and Geje Eustaquio served as big brothers to the blossoming Sangiao.

Now boasting a 3-0 professional MMA record, Sangiao looks set to represent Team Lakay’s next generation, as well as make a resounding statement in his ONE debut.

The young lion from Benguet looks set to blast through the gates like other successful teenage fighters in ONE Championship. Sangiao wants to exceed the debuts of fighters like former ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee, his sister Victoria Lee, and Muay Thai phenom Supergirl.

Standing in his way is an established veteran who is almost twice his age, Paul “The Great King” Lumihi.

The notion that the teenage Sangiao wants to build a name off his expense doesn't seem to sit well with Lumihi. In fact, Lumihi wants to become the first Indonesian fighter to beat a Team Lakay athlete in ONE Championship. It's an ambitious task, but “The Great King” will bring his A-game against the youngster.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Paul Lumihi will open the main card of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

The exciting opening bout between a budding dynamo and a hardened veteran will make way for a stacked card from top to bottom.

The main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II will feature one of the team Lakay's most successful fighters, Danny 'The King' Kingad.

Come December 17, Kingad will lock horns with former ONE Championship flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov.

Akhmetov, the 27-2 former Greco-Roman wrestling champion, has already beaten champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the belt. Akhmetov would then lose the strap in a rematch with 'Mikinho'. 'The Kazakh' now looks set to blugeon Kingad enough to secure a trilogy fight with the flyweight king.

Tune in on December 17 to watch the action and drama unfold.

