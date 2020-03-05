Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans on making Zhang Weili quit at UFC 248

Zhang Weili (left) will defend her UFC Strawweight Title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk

At this weekend's UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be challenging for the UFC Strawweight Championship once again as the former champion aims to regain the gold.

Ahead of her fight against reigning champ Zhang Weili, Jedrzejczyk interacted with the MMA Media during a recent media scrum and told reporters that on Saturday evening, she plans on making the champion "quit".

Joanna Jedrzejczyk plans on making Zhang Weili quit

In the co-main event of UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk will be looking to win back the UFC Strawweight Championship, a title that she once lost to Rose Namajunas.

Prior to one of the biggest fights of her career, Jedrzejczyk told the MMA media that come UFC 248, she plans on making Weili quit and beg her to stop the mauling.

“I want to make her quit. I’ve been through so many fights, this is my 14th fight in the UFC, 10th for the belt. I’m a naturally gifted fighter with such good conditioning and I want to make her quit. I want to make her quit and beg me to stop, that’s what’s going to happen. Of course, one punch can finish the fight but I’m ready for anything and everything. I’m not this person that says I’m going to knock her out, I’m going to submit her, no. You have to take fights second by second.”

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled for this weekend and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero over the UFC Middleweight Championship. The co-main event will have Jedrzejczyk and Weili fight it out for the UFC Strawweight Championship.