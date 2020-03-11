Joanna Jedrzejczyk reflects on her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 248

UFC 248: Jedrzejczyk vs Weili

At UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk came agonizingly close to once again winning the UFC Strawweight Championship. However, reigning Champion Zhang Weili was resilient enough to keep hold of her title and walk out of Las Vegas with the belt.

In the aftermath of her title fight, Jedrzejczyk took to Instagram and reflected upon her epic battle with the Chinese fighter, with the former sending out a heartfelt message.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sends a heartfelt message following her UFC 248 loss

Despite not being able to regain the UFC Strawweight Championship, Joanna Jedrzejczyk certainly has nothing to be ashamed of following her outstanding performance against Zhang Weili at UFC 248.

Reflecting upon her showdown against Weili, the former Champion took to Instagram and noted that despite the ups and downs in her life, Jedrzejczyk is grateful for every single day and night, and for every beautiful moment around her.

You can check out Jedrzejczyk's message below:

What's next for Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

As of now, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is expected to recover from all her injuries that she picked up at UFC 248 and get back into the Octagon at some point down the road. It also remains pretty interesting to see against whom Jedrzejczyk steps into the Octagon for her next fight.