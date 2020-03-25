Joanna Jedrzejczyk replies to Colby Covington's distasteful comments; calls him a "dirty guy"

Covington called Joanna a “washed-up” fighter in an appearance on the Eurobash podcast.

Jedrzejczyk has a fitting reply for the former interim UFC welterweight champion.

Covington and Jedrzejczyk

Although some may cut Colby Covington some slack for his outspoken nature, his recent distasteful comments about American Top Team stablemate and former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, post the latter's epic fight against reigning champ Zhang Weili at UFC 248, didn't sit well with anyone.

On an episode of MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast, Covington called Joanna “washed-up” and said that him rejecting the Polish fighter for a date is what led to the animosity between the pair and also claimed that his former roommate turned rival Jorge Masvidal was 'hooking up' with the former strawweight champion, and followed it up by saying that Jedrzejczyk isn't a good human being. All this happened just before ATT owner Dan Lambert announced the implementation of a 'zero tolerance' policy for trash talking between gym members.

Jedrzejczyk herself was on the podcast recently, and when asked about Covington's comments, she paused for a bit and then said that all she knows is that Covington is a liar and all this is a part of his act; and clarified that she doesn't want to discuss the matter any further.

“It’s part of his act. He’s not a very polite or a smart guy, so he doesn’t know what to do. He needs other people to make himself big, so I don’t want to talk about this guy, you know. I can tell you guys that it’s a shame for us. It’s a shame that he’s saying stuff like this. It’s all ugly things. He’s a dirty guy and I don’t want to talk about, I just don’t want to talk about it. He’s lying, you know. I don’t know why he’s such a big liar and I just don’t want to talk about. I don’t want to waste my time talking about him.”