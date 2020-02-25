Joe Rogan claims Dominick Reyes will be far more dangerous in rematch against Jon Jones

Rogan and Jones

Although UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz looks most likely to be the next challenger for Jon Jones' coveted title, fans still haven't had their fill of the classic fight they witnessed in the headliner of UFC 247 between 'Bones' and 'The Devastator' Dominick Reyes.

Jones edged Reyes via unanimous decision in a five-round thriller and though Jones clinched it at the end, he certainly didn't dominate Reyes. In fact, there were moments in the fight when the champ looked vulnerable against Reyes' powerful and precise striking. It is certain that if Jones decides to stay in the light heavyweight division, he will have to face Reyes in a rematch in the near future.

While speaking on his podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said that he believes Reyes will be even better equipped to deal with Jones the second time around and having gone the distance against the champ, Reyes will pose an even greater threat if the pair lock horns another time.

“I’m excited to see that rematch. I think Dominick Reyes will be even better in the rematch. I think Dominick Reyes realizes now that it’s all about having the energy in that third, fourth, and fifth round, and having now been to the top of the mountain and faced the dragon, I think he’s gonna come back better than ever.”