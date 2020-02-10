Joe Rogan rants about poor system and incompetent judging after UFC 247

Joe Rogan/Jones vs. Reyes

Jon Jones successfully defended the Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes. The Devastator pushed Bones to the limit and came close to dethroning the greatest Light Heavyweight Champion of all time.

The judges have come under fire for the controversial scoring of the fight, in which Reyes dominated the first two rounds, and may have also possibly won the third. However, one of the judges felt that Jones won four rounds, which according to Joe Rogan, is disrespectful of Reyes' performance.

“For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones, that person’s insane! They’re insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight and to disrespect that performance with that kind of judging is just insane.”

The UFC color commentator didn't mince his words as he went on a rant about the dismal scoring system and the incompetent judging that has plagued the sport of MMA for a very long time.

Rogan opined that the scoring system needs to undergo a complete overhaul and should be discussed upon by people who know about the sport, such as respected former fighters and accomplished MMA journalists.

Rogan was critical of the fact that most MMA judges usually assess boxing matches, and they probably don't understand martial arts, which hinders their judgement while deciding the outcome of a fight.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s one of the biggest sports in the world. It’s, in my opinion, the most exciting sport in the world. Incompetent judging. Incompetent judging and a poor system. If we got together the best minds in mixed martial arts and the best journalists and fighters, and they tried to figure out a way that we could agree on a scoring system that makes more sense… It would be nice.

"And clearly there’s a giant issue with people judging that really don’t understand martial arts. They judge boxing. Boxing you’re dealing with two weapons. A variety of different ways to use them, but only two weapons. With mixed martial arts there is just so much more to it.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

While it was a very close fight that could have gone either way, Rogan has a point with regards to a system that needs to be changed for the betterment of the sport.

