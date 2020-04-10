Joe Rogan reveals he was in two minds about being a part of UFC 249 commentary team

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was in two minds regarding his participation as a member of the commentary team at UFC 249 on April 18.

A couple of days back, UFC announced via their social media pages that Rogan would be a part of the PPV and the commentator himself looked like he would join the rest of the care. However, he had his apprehensions about an event being conducted during times like this and he didn't shy away from making his feelings known on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Rogan is thankful that at the end of the day, he didn't have to make the tough call as Dana White announced that UFC has decided to indefinitely postpone all of its upcoming shows including UFC 249 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rogan said that he ready to go but worried about contracting the virus himself and planned to get tested both before and after the event.

“Well, that saves me a lot of f***ing thinking. I was 75 percent ready to go. The only thing that worried me was if I contracted something and then came in contact with other people. So what I was gonna do is do it if I definitely could get tested and then I would have to know the results before I come back, but even then you don’t know.”

White said that the UFC decided to postpone UFC 249 after executives at ESPN urged them to do so, and Rogan said that it must have been a torrid time for the UFC president trying to organize the event.

“I think they made probably a risk assessment and then they made a calculation of what the negative aspects of going against government regulations, and they probably were like, ‘We can’t do this. Imagine being the president of the UFC, and having all this pressure on you, and you’re also a famous guy like Dana is. I don’t think the organization gets where it is without Dana White. I think you have to have a crazy person at the wheel.”

Well, as White prepares his Fight Island for MMA action to resume, Rogan just seems to be glad he didn't have to make the tough decision of participating in the PPV as a part of the commentary team amid the ongoing pandemic.