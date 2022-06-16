Joe Rogan shares fan-made portraits on Instagram - "So many talented motherf***ers online!"

Joe Rogan recently shared a host of fan-made artwork on his Instagram and lauded online fans for their talents.

Rogan is a very popular persona among UFC fans and internet users. The 54-year-old is a stand-up comedian, UFC color commentator, podcast host, and more. Fans have shown him appreciation by creating multiple portraits, which seemed to impress Joe Rogan as he wrote on Instagram:

"So many talented motherf***ers online! Thank you!"

Rogan went on to share multiple posts from various fans who displayed their artwork of him on social media.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is one of the leading podcasts in the world. Experts from various fields and personalities like Elon Musk, Lex Fridman, and more appear on the show from time to time.

Fans can listen to the full episodes of the podcast on Spotify. They can also watch clips of the show on YouTube.

Why was Joe Rogan not on commentary duties at UFC 275?

The UFC 275 pay-per-view went down this past weekend in Singapore. However, Joe Rogan was not present cageside to call the fights. He also did not attend the UFC 275 pay-per-view. Rogan's absence is due to his decision to no longer travel abroad for the promotion's international cards.

In an episode of his podcast in 2016, he told former UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens:

"I had a conversation with Dana [White]. We had a bunch of conversations. What I decided to do was no more international travel. No more flying across the planet."

Michael Bisping replaced him at the commentary booth in Singapore. The former UFC middleweight champion was joined by former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and play-by-play lead Jon Anik on the broadcasting table.

The event has been tipped by many to be the card of the year due to the exciting nature of the fights that occurred. Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira in the main event to be crowned the new light heavyweight champion in a title fight that will be remembered for a long time.

Valentina Shevchenko managed to edge out Taila Santos, earning a close decision as the challenger came up with a magnificent performance.

Zhang Weili sent Joanna Jedrzejczyk into retirement with a spinning back fist knockout in their rematch. Jake Matthews produced a brilliant performance as he knocked out Andre Fialho on the main card.

There were plenty of moments of shock and disbelief throughout the event. Rogan's presence would certainly have brought an extra layer of excitement to the action. Fans will look forward to having him on board for the next pay-per-view.

