Watch: John Lineker's demolition of ONE Championship's bantamweight division

Is there a more apt nickname in ONE Championship than John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker? We're sure that even the original bearer of the nickname, boxing icon Roberto Duran, would be proud that Lineker lives up to the monicker. The heavy-handed former UFC fighter has been wreaking havoc in ONE's bantamweight division ever since his debut in 2019. We aren't, however, all too surprised by it.

The man has been throwing heat in the UFC's 125-pound and 135-pound divisions for almost a decade. Lineker was one of the original fighters who proved that lower weight classes in MMA could also pack ferocious power. Long before Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo, there was 'Hands of Stone'.

Now that he's fighting at 145 lbs (ONE Championship's bantamweight division), it could be argued that Lineker is more powerful than ever. No longer does he need to dehydrate and deflate his body for his fights.

In a video released by ONE, we see Lineker's path of destruction starting with his debut against Muin Gafurov to his utter dismantling of Troy Worthen. It's frightening to see the Brazilian's thunderous punchering power. With the crowds gone, you can hear the sickening impact of every punch. It's nasty.

Watch the full highlight video here:

John Lineker fights for the bantamweight strap in the main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood

On February 11, at ONE: Bad Blood, Lineker will bring his "Hands of Stone" to silence his bitter nemesis, ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes.

In line with the event's name, the matchup between the two is personal. Everything seems to be deeply rooted in animosity. We're not sure how the beef got started, but it's pretty apparent that the two fighters hate each other's guts. According to some, this main event clash has the potential to be the first true grudge match in ONE Championship history.

