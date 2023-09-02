John Lineker recalls earliest memory of horse riding: “I always liked to ride the bravest horse”

John Lineker discussed his experiences riding horses when he was growing up.

Lineker has dedicated his life to mixed martial arts, leading to fame and fortune. Before becoming a professional fighter, ‘Hands of Stone’ had various other interests and hobbies, including horseback riding.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Lineker had this to say about growing up with horses:

“I learned to ride when I was still just 8 years old. I was a very active child, and I really liked adventure. And I think that’s why I learned to ride so quickly. I always wanted to outdo myself, and I always liked to ride the bravest horse.”

John Lineker made his ONE Championship debut in October 2019 with a professional MMA record of 31-9. He started with three consecutive wins, including two inside the distance, before earning a bantamweight title shot against then-world champion Bibiano Fernandes.

In March 2022, Lineker secured a highlight-reel knockout against Fernandes to become the ONE bantamweight MMA king.

Over the next year, ‘Hands of Stone’ endured a devastating two-fight series against Fabricio Andrade. In the first fight, Lineker vacated his throne after missing weight and then absorbed an illegal groin shot for a no-contest.

In February of this year, Andrade got the job done in the rematch by finishing Lineker with a fourth-round TKO to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

On September 29, John Lineker looks to bounce back by taking out fellow top contender Stephen Loman. It’ll be easier said than done for Linerk, as the Team Lakay affiliate holds a promotional record of 3-0.

Loman vs. Lineker is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led event featuring three world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.