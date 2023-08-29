Stephen Loman vows to do everything in his power to beat John Lineker in high-stakes clash

Stephen Loman’s victory against former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last November 2022 became his springboard to earn the No. 2 spot in the rankings.

However, The Sniper’ isn’t satisfied with his dominant performance against ‘The Flash,’ as he now shifts his focus to his upcoming bout with another former bantamweight world champion, John Lineker.

The two top bantamweight contenders will go head-to-head for the golden opportunity of securing a world title shot against reigning bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in what is dubbed a world title eliminator match at 145-pounds.

In his recent interview with The MMA Superfan, the 28-year-old athlete from Baguio promises another spectacular performance against the ‘Hands of Stone’ on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14.

Loman said:

"I will do my best and give everything I got to defeat John Lineker."

It is a make-or-break bout for the Team Lakay standout, who also holds a win over Yusup Saadulaev and Shoko Sato.

If he wins this match, Loman will most likely get the automatic world title shot against Andrade, who will also see action on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

However, a loss by Loman could set up a trilogy bout between Andrade and Lineker, thus delaying his aspiration to be a world champion under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.