Aljamain Sterling doesn't owe you a damn thing - John McCarthy dismisses Sean O'Malley asking for 50% of pay-per-view points

John McCarthy has rejected Sean O'Malley's demands for half the pay-per-view points from bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

In a recent appearance on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy dismissed 'Sugar's' absurd demands while acknowledging his star power. The former UFC referee stated:

"I don't think he owes you 50%. Does Aljamain owe him anything? No. Sean O'Malley, eyeballs are part of what he brings. But, Sterling doesn't owe you a damn thing." [sic]

McCarthy's comments came in the aftermath of O'Malley demanding half the pay-per-view points for his bout against Petr Yan at UFC 280, while speaking on his YouTube channel. He said:

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*****. He owes me like 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom [gestures straight up]. My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight.”

O'Malley is now getting ready to face 'No Mercy' at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi. The card also features bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defending his belt against T.J. Dillashaw in another highly-anticipated clash.

Watch John McCarthy's full take in the video below:

Dana White believes Sean O'Malley vs. Petr Yan fight "made all the sense in the world"

Dana White recently revealed that the fight between the two bantamweights was confirmed as it "made all the sense in the world." As per the UFC president, both fighters were eager to fight each other at UFC 280, with O'Malley willing to take a significant step-up for his next fight.

Former champion Yan is coming off a loss to reigning champion Sterling. However, a win over O'Malley could certainly insert him right back into title contention once again. Meanwhile, 'Sugar' is ranked No. 13 in the division and will be looking to secure the biggest victory of his MMA career.

Sean O'Malley opened up as the +375 underdog against Yan's -500 for their UFC 280 clash. This fight promises to be one of the most exciting ones in recent times in the bantamweight division with high stakes on the line.

