Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou have been at odds for a while and their feud has only escalated since 'The Predator' announced his move to the PFL. While teammate Maurice Green was being interviewed, 'Bones' took the opportunity to further lash out at the former heavyweight champion by calling him a "p*ssy".

The Cameroonian captured and made one single defense of the UFC title before vacating his throne and departing the promotion earlier this year. There was a lot of speculation as to where the powerhouse would set up shop next, and it seems the benefits involved with signing for the PFL were enough to secure his signature.

As MMA Mania's Alex Behunin urged Maurice Green to share his views on Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC, Jon Jones made a short cameo and wasted no time in firing shots at the heavyweight.

"Francis is a p*ssy and is always going to be a p*ssy. With all that muscle."

'The Crochet Boss' picked up his first win in the PFL last time out after securing a first-round knockout of Marcelo Nunes. The UFC alum is now preparing to step back into the cage on June 16 when he locks horns with current heavyweight champion Ante Delija.

Although his debut in his new company is still some time away, Francis Ngannou is the man the majority of competitors will be eager to face upon his arrival. Not only will they be facing one of the best fighters in the world, but they will also get an enormous $1 million+ payday according to the reports surrounding his deal.

Check out Jon Jones' cameo during Green's interview in the video below.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Jon Jones made a cameo in my interview with Maurice Greene, his teammate, and had some choice words for Francis Ngannou Jon Jones made a cameo in my interview with Maurice Greene, his teammate, and had some choice words for Francis Ngannou https://t.co/upNfLcNAX7

What prevented the Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou mega-fight?

While the two can no longer meet in the cage to settle their differences due to the stars both being signed to different promotions, there was a time when a fight between the pair looked inevitable.

As Jones was putting on weight to make his heavyweight debut, all signs pointed towards him facing the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

The former light heavyweight king insisted the $8-10 million he was going to be paid for a fight against the African was far below what he believed he was worth and therefore decided against accepting the bout.

Poll : 0 votes