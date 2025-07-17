Jon Jones explains UFC White House return plans, Israel Adesanya lauds Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway wants Ilia Topuria rematch: MMA News Roundup

Jon Jones recently explained why he decided to make his UFC return just weeks after declaring retirement. Elsewhere, Israel Adesanya heaped praise on Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway laid out his plans for a potential Ilia Topuria rematch.

Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

Jon Jones explains coming out of retirement for potential UFC White House feature

Jon Jones recently explained his decision to come out of retirement just weeks after hanging his gloves up. It appears the UFC icon is keen on competing on the recently announced UFC White House card next year.

In a recent interview on the ESPYS red carpet, Jones claimed that the idea of a high-profile fight on the White House lawn as part of the America250 celebrations appealed to him and said:

"I was retired. I felt like I was at a place where I've done it all in the MMA space, and felt like there wasn't too many more challenges for me, and I just wanted to do something more than championships and money. And, Donald Trump mentioned that he wanted to have a fight at the White House garden, and that just seems like such a huge opportunity."

He continued:

"I'm a very proud American. I have a lot of close friends that are in the military, and this is my act of, I can't call it service, but just to be able to entertain the country and the world at this level at the White House. It just means the world to me. So, I'm back."

Israel Adesanya wants everyone to refer to Dustin Poirier as a UFC champion

Israel Adesanya recently heaped praise on Dustin Poirier and claimed that the Louisiana native deserved to be known as a UFC champion despite never attaining undisputed status.

Ahead of Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 this weekend, Adesanya reflected on his incredible resume and rise to interim lightweight champion. While Poirier never captured the undisputed title, his resume includes wins over MMA greats like Conor McGregor, Holloway, and Eddie Alvarez.

In a YouTube video (via @ChampRDS on X), 'The Last Stylebender' expressed his appreciation for Poirier and said:

"He is a champion, no matter what. He's got a belt at his house, at his gym, sitting there to represent him as a champion at one point. People who try to say 'you never became the undisputed'. No, when you're the interim champion, you're the f**king champion. You'd be blessed to have half the career that Dustin's had in the UFC."

Max Holloway sees highlight finish over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 leading to Ilia Topuria rematch

Max Holloway believes that if he secures a spectacular finish over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 this weekend, the promotion could award him with a title rematch with Ilia Topuria next.

Holloway is coming off a third-round knockout loss against Topuria at UFC 308 last October. With 'El Matador' now ruling over the lightweight division, 'Blessed' sees a potential rematch at 155 pounds going his way.

In a pre-fight presser, Holloway outlined how a statement victory over Poirier could facilitate a title rematch against Topuria and said:

"For sure, 100%. It's all about moments. If I go out there [and] have a [UFC 300-esque] moment, I'm right there for a title shot. And if it's not for a title shot, then I'm right there for a number one contender shot, whoever it may be. First things first is always Dustin, but at the end of the day, I see the media, I see people talking."

He continued:

"I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles [Oliveira] and Topuria fighting... I was like, 'Man, you want a statement win, you got to go make a statement win, and you want to fight, you make it happen.' Look at the whole thing with Paddy [Pimblett] and Ilia, it's the talk of the town right now... So, at the end of the day, we're in the entertainment business. You go out there, you get a moment. Who's to say that I'm not the next one?"

