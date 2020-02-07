Jon Jones fires back at Dominick Reyes for criticizing his boxing skills

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Jon Jones is regarded as arguably the most well rounded fighter to have stepped inside the Octagon but his opponent at UFC 247, Dominick Reyes feels otherwise. Reyes believes that his boxing is far superior to that of Jones' and he will make it count and do what many think is impossible come fight night.

Speaking at the UFC 247 athlete panel, Reyes said that he is looking to exploit Jones' boxing which is not as good as the other aspects of his game. The undefeated challenger also claimed that his boxing is probably the best in the light heavyweight division.

“It’s no secret that Jon isn’t the best boxer in the UFC, he’s a great kickboxer. He has great range. He uses his kicks very well. But he’s not the best boxer. I intend to exploit that. I think my boxing is probably the best in the division. With footwork and fearlessness, I’ll get in there and put these hands on him.”

Jones however, didn't take his opponent's assessment of his boxing skills too kindly and fired back at the Reyes. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“Have you seen his mitt work? He has a tremendous left hand. I’m sure he’s going to work on his right hand, especially because I’ve brought it up so much. But my job is not to go out there and get into a boxing match. My job is to be the better mixed martial arts fighter. Like I said, I’m very aware that his best counters come in boxing combinations and I’m not going to give him what he wants. It’s going to be a mixed martial arts fight.”