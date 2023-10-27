Jon Jones gives queasy response to graphic clip of Joe Rogan detailing scene of woman cheating with gym trainer

Jon Jones is no longer fighting Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. A pectoral tear suffered during a sparring session forced him to withdraw from the bout. The timeline for his return is expected to be at least eight months, as the injury will require surgery.

With no fight scheduled, 'Bones' has become more active on social media, and recently reacted to a clip of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan describing a bizarre scenario. The clip in question was shared on Instagram, and features Joe Rogan talking to friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

The clip, which is a snippet of The Joe Rogan Experience, shows the UFC color commentator describing a hypothetical scenario about infidelity.

"Well, it's good to lower your expectations too, because imagine if you, like, married your high school sweetheart. You met when you were 16, you fell in love, she broke your virginity, you broke hers, and then one day, when you're 35, you come home and she's getting gorilla f**ked by her personal trainer, who looks like Emmitt Smith. And he's just stuffing her in the corner of a couch and just f**king hammering it. You walk in the house, it smells like p***y."

The clip drew a brief but telling response from the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, as Jon Jones took to the comment section with an emoji. A screenshot of his reaction can be seen below:

Jon Jones' reaction

His other activity on social media has entailed an update regarding his injury. Furthermore, Jones has expressed an interest in not only rebooking the bout with Stipe Miocic, but also being in attendance for the interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

Jon Jones' light heavyweight title reign

While Jon Jones is currently in his first reign as the UFC heavyweight champion, he built his legacy off the back of his tenure in the light heavyweight division. He dethroned Maurício 'Shogun' Rua to become the youngest champion in the promotion's history in 2011.

He subsequently defended his title eight times, before being stripped of his title. Upon recapturing the vacant strap, 'Bones' scored three more title defenses before vacating his championship.