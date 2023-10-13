"Jon Jones gotta find some new hideouts" - Hilarious reactions flood MMA world after UFC hires ex-FBI agent George Piro to head drug testing program

George Piro will lead the UFC's new anti-doping program. Piro is a former FBI special agent best known for leading the team that interrogated Saddam Hussein in 2004. The UFC recently announced that it would partner with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) after its contract with USADA ends on December 31.

Earlier this week, USADA announced that their long-running contract extension talks with the UFC fell through. Soon after, UFC CBO Hunter Campbell announced that the promotion is looking to upgrade its anti-doping program and wants to employ the best to help implement several major changes to its current testing regime. Piro was the name they had in mind.

George Piro boasts an incredible resume and has spent most of his professional career excelling at the highest levels of US law enforcement. Given his legendary status as an FBI special agent, it's unsurprising to see fans share their hilarious reactions in the comments section of a post by @themaclifeofficial announcing his appointment on Instagram.

One fan joked about Jon Jones' steroid violations in the past and wrote:

"Jon Jones gotta find some new hideouts."

Another fan joked:

"No more suspensions, just waterboarding."

One user wrote:

"He just gonna inject you with truth serum and ask if you've used PEDs."

Another user joked:

"They getting those pee tests by any means necessary."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Jeff Novitsky on George Piro leading the UFC's new anti-doping program

UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitsky recently outlined the role George Piro would play as the promotion's new anti-doping program chief.

Novitsky revealed that the recently retired FBI special agent will serve as the new drug-testing regime's independent administrator and heaped praise on Piro's impeccable reputation and credibility.

Novitsky made it clear that Piro will have the final say in all the decisions made regarding drug violations and punishments in the new anti-doping program. In a recent press conference, Jeff Novitsky addressed George Piro's appointment and said:

"When you talk about George Piro, you’re talking about an individual with the highest level of integrity and credibility you could possibly imagine. While I had a noticeable Federal law enforcement career, my resume pales in comparison to that of George Piro. As I talk about George Piro, he’s quite literally an American hero."

He continued:

"George will make every — and I stress every — final decision in the program. That authority will be his and his alone.”

