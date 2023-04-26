Former federal agent turned UFC exec Jeff Novitzky explains why drug testing in MMA is still a "cat and mouse" game

Jeff Novitzky's first connection with the UFC came in 2015. Prior to his journey into the world of combat sports, Novitzky worked as a federal agent for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States. He is best known, however, for his role in exposing legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong's steroid use.

This led to UFC president Dana White enlisting Jeff Novitzky's services as the promotion's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance. He was instrumental in the UFC's decision to adopt USADA as its drug-testing agency. Unfortunately, Novitzky describes MMA drug-testing as a "cat-and-mouse" game.

In a text-based interview with BBC Sport, the former federal agent detailed his experience overseeing the UFC's anti-doping efforts. He highlighted how performance-enhancing drugs are only detected when they are specifically tested for, rendering it easier for new or altered PEDs to remain undetected.

"The nature of the beast is the scientists, the athletes trying to get over and cheat are always going to be a step ahead, but I do believe recently the gap is narrowing."

In order to take on a more proactive approach instead of simply being reactive, Jeff Novitzky highlighted the measures that USADA has taken.

"One of the things they do is they interact with the pharmaceutical industry, and they are made aware of new drugs coming down the pipeline that maybe aren't even yet approved for human use. That's one example of the proactivity."

Another proactive measure that USADA has spearheaded is keeping records of the various reactions that certain PEDs cause in the bodies of UFC fighters. These reactions can include things like higher enzyme levels in the liver. Thus, if a PED is unknown, its effects can still be detected, prompting further investigation.

How Jeff Novitzky and USADA changed the UFC for the better

Stricter drug-testing measures have been campaigned for by numerous fighters in the past. 'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz, for example, is infamous for claiming that everyone on the UFC roster engages in steroid use. The measures introduced by Jeff Novitzky and USADA have led to numerous fighters being exposed.

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw was found to have taken EPO to facilitate his failed flyweight debut against Henry Cejudo. It was USADA's decision to test for blood doping, a previously uncommon testing method in the UFC, that led to the discovery of Dillashaw's offenses.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum is another well-known fighter to have been flagged by USADA. In 2018, he suffered a suspension for using Trenbolone, an anabolic steroid, and Androgen.

