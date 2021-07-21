What is EPO, the substance that led to T.J. Dillashaw's suspension?

T.J. Dillashaw is returning this weekend after a lengthy suspension for using a banned substance known as EPO. Erythropoietin, or EPO, is a performance-enhancing substance that is also produced naturally as a hormone in the body. It stimulates the bone marrow to produce more red blood cells, increasing oxygen supply to the blood, which allows an athlete to train or perform more efficiently.

After UFC Fight Night 143 in Brooklyn, T.J. Dillashaw, who held the belt at the time, tested positive for EPO in his system. After a controversial stoppage that left Dillashaw devastated, it went from bad to worse for the Sacramento resident. He received a call from his manager about testing positive for a banned substance. He talks more about it in the recently uploaded trailer for his new series by the UFC, called 'UFC Chronicles - Coming Clean,' streaming on Fight Pass.

"I got a call from my manager, he's like hey man I just got a call from the UFC and my heart just dropped because I instantly knew," said T.J. Dillashaw when he heard the news about testing positive for EPO.

Shortly after the incident, T.J. Dillashaw publicly emerged and apologized to fans via Instagram.

“I messed up, Dillashaw said in his Instagram video. “I’m having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this, which I should have a hard time. I understand the criticism and scrutiny coming my way, but what I really feel bad for the bad light that has brought on my coaches, my family, my teammates. They had no involvement in this."

T.J. Dillashaw and USADA reveal the details

USADA does not test every sample for EPO because it occurs naturally in the body, with testing being more complex and costly.

A representative said a red flag may have been triggered somewhere in T.J. Dillashaw’s testing history that may have led the organization to investigate EPO usage.

Days after the incident, T.J. Dillashaw finally cleared the air and publicly revealed what substances he had consumed and why he tested positive.

“I took an anemia medication called Procrit, which had Erythropoietin (EPO) as the main ingredient in it. It helps rebuild blood cells,” he said.

“When you become anemic, your red blood cells start to plummet and you lose energy. I was on a super strict 1600-calorie day diet and working too hard. I pushed my body to extreme limits (to make the 125 pound weight limit)."

