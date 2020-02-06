Jon Jones reveals the opponent he was offered to fight instead of Dominick Reyes

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Jon Jones will defend the Light Heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes this weekend at UFC 247 but the main event would have looked completely different had Bones decided to face the other opponent that was pitched by the UFC matchmakers.

Jones revealed during a recent UFC 247 conference call that he had the option to chose between Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes.

The Light Heavyweight Champion and his team picked Reyes as the undefeated #1 contender has a history of finishing his opponents, unlike Anderson.

Jones put Reyes over as a finisher and a scarier challenge than Anderson, which is why they went ahead with 'The Devastator'.

Jones stated that he likes Anderson and feels that the #5 ranked Light Heavyweight can match his cardio, however, Jones wanted a bigger test and according to him, Reyes offers him that.

“It’s a great fight for me, just because he’s undefeated and he’s the toughest guy out here right now. We had the choice of whether we were going to fight Corey Anderson or Dominick Reyes. That was the conversation I had with the UFC, and I chose Dominick Reyes because me and my coaches watched Corey fight and watched Dominick and we saw that Dominick was finishing people.

I like this guy. I like Corey Anderson, and he can grind out a 25-minute fight and match my cardio. But Corey Anderson doesn’t really finish people like that. Dominick can finish people, which is way more of a challenge, way more scary of a fight. And that’s exactly why I did it.” H/t Credit: MMAJunkie