Jon Jones reveals why he's "happy" that Corey Anderson got knocked out at UFC Rio Rancho

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Jon Jones wasn't a big fan of Corey Anderson. The latter had some choice words for the Champion after his controversial decision against Dominick Reyes and had talked trash about him even before that.

Jones was Octagon-side for the bout between Anderson and Jan Blachowicz this past Saturday night and witnessed the Polish star knock Anderson out cold in the first round. Jones told ESPN's, Lauro Sanko:

“I was happy to see Corey Anderson eat his words,” Jones said in a post-fight interview. “He’s been talking so much trash, and then to go out there and perform the way he did its...”

When asked about the challenge of Jan Blachowicz, the Champion seemed impressed and said that he's going to be a "great opponent", seemingly confirming his next major fight:

“Jan has great knockout power, very technical,” he said. “His fundamentals are very sharp, and yeah, I think he’s gonna be a great opponent.”

Regardless of who won the bout between Anderson and Blachowicz, they would be considered the underdog against Jon Jones. However, Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes proved that being an underdog against Jones can be as dangerous as ever. This will be the toughest test of Blachowicz's career and we hope that they fight in the midway point of the year.

Jones has had only one finish since his return in December 2018, beating his other three opponents by a decision. The only dominant decision victory was against Anthony Smith, while he narrowly edged out Thiago Santos, and controversially defeated Dominick Reyes.

As for Corey Anderson, it's back to the drawing board for him. This loss snapped a 4-fight win streak for him and he'll be looking to get right back into the mix. Will Jan Blachowicz's prove to be a worthy challenger for the Champion?