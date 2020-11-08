Jon Jones and other UFC fighters react to 41-year-old Glover Teixeira choking out Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 13

UFC Vegas 13’s exciting main event between Brazilian light heavyweights Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos had a lot of people - including former champion Jon Jones - buzzing on social media.

In a battle of two of the top 205-pounders in the world today, the 41-year old Glover Teixeira battled through a pair of knockdowns to choke out Santos in the third round and presumably earn another shot at the UFC light heavyweight championship, currently held by Poland’s Jan Blachowicz.

Jon Jones, who vacated the 205-pound title earlier this year in order to move up to heavyweight, had a lot to say on Twitter, including giving Teixeira a ton of praise. Jones and Glover Teixeira have shared the Octagon before, when the former successfully defended the title against the latter back in 2014:

Somebody give the man his shot — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

I’m proud to have beat this guy, I like him 🤙🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

We got ourselves a fight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Jones also had a bit to say about Santos, who gave him arguably the toughest challenge he had ever had at light heavyweight:

So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Other UFC stars and MMA fighters react to classic war between Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos

The reigning ruler at 205-pounds, Jan Blachowicz also weighed in on the intense bout:

Great fight and incredible run by @gloverteixeira. You totally deserve to fight for the title and get taste of the #LegendaryPolishPower.



If Adesanya can't wait till March, let's go 👊 #UFCVegas13 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 8, 2020

Blachowicz seems ready and willing to give Glover Teixeira his shot at the title, but according to UFC President Dana White, it appears as though it will be reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who will be facing Blachowicz first.

Fellow Brazilian legend and former UFC champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino gave Teixeira and Andrei Arlovski some props as well.

Glover Teixeira e Andrei Arlovski têm 41 anos. Tenho apenas 35 anos. Assisti-los competir me motiva — @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 8, 2020

Translated into english, the tweet reads:

"Glover Teixeira and Andrei Arlovski are 41 years old. I am only 35 years old. Watching them compete motivates me."

Teixeira's long-time teammate and sparring partner, former UFC light heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell also chimed in, all the way from Columbia:

@gloverteixeira Watching you from Columbia on fight pass! As always I’m proud of you! Love you brother https://t.co/Y9OgD1zQRd — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) November 8, 2020

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad gave Teixeira some advice with regards to calling out for a title shot:

Glover better go Nate Diaz on the mic and get that title fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 8, 2020

Number one women's featherweight contender Megan Anderson - who's looking to capture UFC gold as well - praised Teixeira's toughness and fight IQ:

Woww!! Teixeira showing such fight IQ and coming back from the knock down to get the sub 👏🏻👏🏻



No. 1 contender right there! #UFCVegas13 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) November 8, 2020

Former UFC middleweight champion and current UFC commentator Michael Bisping could not keep from swearing:

Holy shit! Glover is the man. — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

Is glover the toughest man alive? #respect — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

Bantamweight title challenger Aljamain Sterling, Niko Price, Jimi Manuwa, Alan Jouban, Mike Perry, and Johnny Walker were also a few other MMA fighters who were blown away by one of the most exciting fights of the year.

OMG! Yooo son! That was crazy af!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 8, 2020

That was a fun fight #UFCVegas13 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 8, 2020

Respect to @gloverteixeira what a fight 👊🏾 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 8, 2020

Man I really like Santos but Teixeira is a G!!! #UFCVegas13 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 8, 2020

Jiu jitsu ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 8, 2020