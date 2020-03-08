Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson fight goes into UFC Hall of Fame 2020

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson

At rare moments in the UFC, there have been fights that have immediately made some of the biggest impacts in the history of the promotion. With the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame approaching, the company has announced that the fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will now be inducted.

The fight at UFC 165 has long been a topic of debate, with it being almost impossible to determine who actually won the fight. The judges created controversy by handing the fight to Jones in a unanimous decision. With many saying that the fight had at least been a split decision, it was the first time that Jones was actually struggling to get the win in UFC.

Jones was pushed to his limit by Gustafsson in this fight, the first time that he had really been tested in the years since he made his debut for the company. Dana White felt that the fight was deserving of its spot and reiterated its importance in the history of UFC.

“Going into the first Jones vs. Gustafsson fight, fans and media didn’t care about the fight, because they didn’t believe Gustafsson deserved a title shot, and this thing ended up being the greatest light heavyweight title fight in UFC history."

"Congratulations to Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson on being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame ‘Fight Wing’ for such an epic fight.”

The UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on 9th July 2020.