Jonathan Haggerty’s creative striking could land him back in ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Jonathan Haggerty makes his highly anticipated return to the ONE circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26th. Originally scheduled to face Walter Goncalves in the quarter-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship, ‘The General’ was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness back in May.

Now Haggerty is getting another chance to enter the tournament when he takes on Amir Naseri. The winner of the contest will be the official alternate should any of the remaining competitors in the tournament are unable to compete.

ONE Championship highlighted Jonathan Haggerty’s creative striking style that could land him back in the tournament as shown in a clip shared on the promotion’s Instagram.

The semi-final portion of the tournament comprises two big matches. The first will take place at ONE 160, where Haggerty’s originally scheduled opponent, Walter Goncalves, takes on one of the tournament favorites in Superlek Kiatmoo9. The second goes down on the ONE on Prime Video 1 main card, where reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Savvas Michael.

Jonathan Haggerty plans to deliver some highlights in his ONE on Prime Video 1 return

Jonathan Haggerty is nothing short of a human highlight reel. With his unique striking, the British striking superstar plans to punch his ticket back into the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship with another fight filled with crazy moments and hopefully, a knockout.

"The next fight is going to be a good one,” said Haggerty while speaking to ONE Championship. “I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

It’s sure to be a fantastic contest between two high-level technical strikers. While Amir Naseri is a dangerous fighter, he can be much more traditional in his style. Meanwhile, ‘The General’ can take a more inventive approach that could very well score him his third straight win and a potential spot in the World Grand Prix should any one of the scheduled combatants withdraw.

While you never hope to see a fighter forced to withdraw from a contest for any reason, seeing ‘The General’ back in the tournament would be quite exciting for ONE Championship fans.

Watch Haggerty's highlight reel below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far