“The next fight is going to be a good one” - Jonathan Haggerty plans something special for Amir Naseri fight

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is excited to get back into the ONE Circle. He was forced to pull out of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix earlier this year due to injury. His upcoming fight on August 26 is his comeback and he wants to make a statement against his skilled opponent Amir Naseri.

At the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference, the former Muay Thai world champion was asked what he has planned for the upcoming bout. He answered:

"The next fight is going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

At just 25 years of age, the British-born Muay Thai fighter has had an impressive and storied career. He has held world titles in ISKA, WBC Muaythai, and ONE Championship. Though he is likely best known for his wars against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, Jonathan Haggerty will face Iranian-Malaysian fighter Amir Naseri, who is incredibly talented. Naseri has won multiple world titles, including the Omnoi Stadium Championship.

In an interview, Naseri explained what his plans are for ONE Circle. He said:

"My style is to just hurt my opponent, and I don't like to play around with them. I believe my style is a bit more aggressive and stronger, and I believe that I can beat him."

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Amir Naseri on August 26

ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will host a Muay Thai match between Jonathan Haggerty vs. Amir Naseri on August 26.

The two will be fighting to earn an alternate position at the star-studded ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The winner of their fight could fill in for a tournament position if one of the fighters drops out due to injury.

Remaining in the Grand Prix are Walter Goncalves vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9, who will fight at ONE 160.

Meanwhile, Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael will face off at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. This event will be full of combat sports excitement.

Naseri said in an interview that he he wants to prove himself in ONE Championship. He said:

“I just want to prove that I’m one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters that have ever fought. I want to prove that by beating really good guys.”

