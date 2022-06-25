"Old school" - Jonathan Haggerty drops a fun throwback pic from his Muay Thai journey

Jonathan Haggerty may only be a few years into his career with ONE Championship, but 'The General' already has a lifetime's worth of accolades in the sport of Muay Thai.

Recently on his Instagram story, Haggerty shared a throwback picture of his early days in the sport with the following caption:

"Old school"

At just seven years old, Haggerty began training in Muay Thai. As he began to surpass those with more experience, Haggerty's trainers knew he was destined to be a champion.

At 12 years old, he started competing against other young fighters. It didn't take long for Haggerty to capture multiple English and British championships as an amateur. Haggerty would go on to claim a European regional championship.

Once he turned pro, little changed. Haggerty was still as dominant as ever, finishing opponents with his elite striking that had developed since childhood. As a professional, Haggerty captured the Roar Combat League World Championship before being signed to ONE Championship in 2019.

Jonathan Haggerty makes a splash in ONE Super Series

It didn't take long for Jonathan Haggerty to make a name for himself after signing with ONE Championship in 2019. At ONE: For Honor, Haggerty entered the promotion and was immediately tasked with taking on then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. With over 350 career victories, Gaiyanghadao represented a huge step up in competition for 'The General'.

Haggerty was more than up to the task. He defeated Gaiyanghadao via decision in a 15-minute war, becoming a ONE world champion in his first appearance with the promotion.

Unfortunately for Haggerty, his reign as champion was short-lived as he lost the title three months later to Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

There is certainly no shame in losing to a fighter as skilled as Rodtang, but Haggerty was chomping at the bit to get a win over 'The Iron Man' in a potential showdown during the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Sadly, Haggerty was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an undisclosed illness.

While we may not get to see Haggerty and Rodtang square off in the tournament, fans are still hopeful that we will see the two go at it one more time. With both fighters still very young, there's a good chance their paths will cross once again.

