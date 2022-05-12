"I just want to prove that I’m one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters that have ever fought" - Amir Naseri out to prove he belongs in ONE Championship

Amir Naseri is out to prove that he belongs in the big leagues.

After working and competing in major promotions around the world, Naseri finally made it to ONE Championship, where he’s immediately been thrown into the fire.

The Iranian-Malaysian striker will make his promotional debut in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals against Savvas Michael at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Naseri said he felt that he should’ve arrived at the promotion sooner, but it’s not the case anymore. He’s just dead set on proving he belongs in the biggest martial arts organization on the planet.

Naseri said:

“I feel like I’ve worked hard for this, and I deserve to be fighting for a promotion like ONE. And yeah, I’m grateful for that. I should have, maybe, been here a bit sooner, but it doesn’t matter. Right now, I’m here. I’m grateful for that, and I look forward to showcasing my fighting style in ONE.”

He added:

“I just want to prove that I’m one of the best foreign Muay Thai fighters that have ever fought. I want to prove that by beating really good guys.”

The 30-year-old is already a multi-time world champion and holds a respectable 29-5-1 record.

Naseri went the distance with the legendary Saenchai in 2018 and was the third non-Thai fighter in history to become the Omnoi Stadium Championship.

Amir Naseri’s ready for Savvas Michael’s forward style

Naseri is obviously excited to finally make it into ONE Championship, but the man waiting for him is as dangerous as anyone.

Michael holds an impressive 43-4 record and once held the WBC and WMC Muay Thai championships. A product of Petchyindee Academy, the Cypriot striker is one of the most aggressive fighters in the division and is never shy in looking for a knockout.

Nevertheless, Naseri is ready for whatever Michael eventually throws at him.

“[Michael’s] a technical fighter. I like his style. He likes to go forward as well. This is something I like to do, and usually, when there’s a fight where two guys go forward, you can expect to see a knockout.”

He added:

“My style is to just hurt my opponent, and I don’t like to play around with them. I believe my style is a bit more aggressive and stronger, and I believe that I can beat him.”

