'I'm here to beat everybody' - Amir Naseri ready to make a statement in ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix

Amir Naseri is back! The former Omnoi Stadium champion saw his career halted at its peak due to the pandemic and was forced to wait two years for his comeback. At ONE: 157 on May 20 in Singapore, he finally arrives.

This absence has fostered an insatiable hunger in the 30 year old, and he's ready to unleash his skills at the competition in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The tournament features some of the very best in the world in the division, including current Muay Thai champion Rodtang.

Competing alongside other elite talents like Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty, is Amir Naseri, who will take on Michael Savvas in one of the quarter-final brackets. Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, he said,

"I think he's quality. He's a good guy. He's technical, he's strong, but I just feel like I'm different class compared to these guys. I'm super excited. I always liked to fight quality opponants and I just can't wait man."

The Tiger Muay Thai fighter is currently in camp in Phuket and training alongside British Nay Muay Johnny Betts as well as No.4-ranked ONE Bantamweight fighter Fabricio Andrade.

Amir Naseri proud to represent Malaysia

Amir Naseri, the 2019 King's Cup winner moved to Kuala Lumpur when he was a boy. At 13, he walked into a Muay Thai gym for the first time. Now faced with a chance to earn another prestigious belt as well as a handsome $50k bonus, he's raring to go. He commented on his home country:

"I was born in Iran. Raised in Malaysia. I feel home in both places but honestly Malaysia is where I actually grew up. I'm super excited to carry their flag and show that people from Malaysia actually can be world class Muay Thai fighters. I'm here to put it on the map."

He added:

"It's a huge opportunity for me. Whoever is familiar with my style knows that I go in there to put on a show so I'm ready to make some big bucks."

Having competed against the likes of Saenchai in the past, the newcomer believes he's already fought better fighters than his opponent. But this being his first time competing in ONE, 'Papi' admitted that he'll need to get used to fighting in smaller gloves.

Two years was a long time for Naseri to wait for his return, but now that it's here, the man from Iran is itching to showcase the skills that make him one of the most dangerous Muay Thai fighters on the planet.

