Watch: Khamzat Chimaev lands killer shots while training at Tiger Muay Thai 

In anticipation of his next fight, Khamzat Chimaev chose to start training at a hub for UFC champions in Thailand, Tiger Muay Thai. He shared his progress with his fans in a short video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, 'Borz' showed off his skills while working on the pads with one of his coaches.

Check out the video below:

The Swede was also seen sparring with another member of Tiger Muay Thai's star-studded roster. 'Borz' looked great as he knocked his opponent down with a shot to his body. A video of the same was posted on social media.

Khamzat Chimaev doubles down on his desire to fight Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev has been gunning for a fight against Gilbert Burns for quite some time. In a recent post on Twitter, the Chechen fighter called upon 'Durinho' to declare how their clash was going to end.

He sent the Brazilian his message in Portuguese. In the same post, he also shared an image of himself hard at work on the pads at the Tiger Muay Thai training center:

"Be ready you die boy [Gilbert Burns]." [Translation via Google Translate]

Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev have verbally agreed to fight each other. As far as they are concerned, the fight could take place as early as April. The top welterweights discussed these terms with each other over Instagram's DMs.

A screenshot of the same was shared by Chimaev himself. However, UFC matchmakers are yet to confirm any details about the fight.

With such a delay in the announcement of the clash, both fighters have relied on the power of social media to push the UFC and Dana White in that direction. Burns issued a plea to the UFC supremo to set up a fight between the two as soon as possible.

Burns expressed his interest in the fight and asked the UFC to set it up in Brazil. He further called for the fight to be a five-round affair instead of a regular three-round bout.

Edited by John Cunningham