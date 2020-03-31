Jorge Masvidal calls out Kamaru Usman for UFC 249

Will Masvidal challenge for the UFC Welterweight Championship at the upcoming UFC PPV?

Jorge Masvidal has called out Kamaru Usman for a fight at UFC 249.

Kamaru Usman (left) has been called out by Jorge Masvidal once again (right)

Despite the current uncertainty surrounding UFC 249, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that his promotion is definitely moving forward with the pay-per-view, with or without reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently stuck in Russia.

With the UFC reportedly looking for a replacement for Tony Ferguson for the main event of UFC 249 and despite Justin Gaethje being tipped as the favorite to replace 'The Eagle', as of now, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion.

In the meantime, UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal has offered to step in at the PPV, as 'Gamebred' has decided to call out current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for a fight on 18th April.

Jorge Masvidal willing to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 249

The UFC is currently still in search of a new main event for UFC 249 and despite the likes of Donald Cerrone, Dustin Poirier, and Vicente Luque throwing in their names to step in, it looks like White has other plans in his mind.

However, regardless of what the eventual decision turns out to be, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal has called out Kamaru Usman once again and is willing to face 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for his 170-pound title.

Here is what Masvidal tweeted out in his latest callout of Usman:

Second time I say yes to the crotch sniffing champ, second time he has a date #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for April 18th and so far, the UFC is yet to decide a location for the show. And by the looks of it, the promotion is also in desperate need of a new main event for the PPV, as well.