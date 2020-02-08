Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington will bring bodyguards to ATT gym to avoid getting beaten up

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Colby Covington got dealt a bad hand in his title fight against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman but he still has one more guy to deal with - former teammate turned rival Jorge Masvidal.

Covington hasn't turned up at the American Top Team since losing to Usman and when he does, chances are that Masvidal will get on his face and try to give him 'the three piece and a soda'. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Masvidal said that the possibility of fighting Covington in the gym probably wouldn't come through because the latter is so afraid, he will be roaming around with security guards.

“He’ll be with Secret Service, and they’ll be walking him around, and he’ll shout (expletive) when he’s at a safe distance. If I’m bored, I’ll shout (expletive) back, knowing that nothing could happen because he’s with security, Secret Service. He’s got like four or five guys walking him to the bathroom, so whatever. He doesn’t even eat at the places he used to frequent a lot. He stopped going to all these places because he heard rumors that I was going there. This guy’s a coward.”

Masvidal said that he wasn't impressed with Covington's performance against Usman and revealed how the outspoken fighter would get beaten up in the gym.

“I’ve known Colby for a while. He’s a glass type. He’s the type of guy in training (who) would get hurt a lot. Broken his hands a lot, he’s had problems before in sparring, so it doesn’t surprise me that they broke his jaw. It surprised me that neither of them wrestled. They wouldn’t even switch it up. They decided they were both pretty even on the feet and wouldn’t take it to their own thing because they had too much pride, too much ego. ‘Maybe I get stuffed, maybe I get tired.’ I don’t know, but that showed a lot of weakness to me.”

Masvidal is likely to challenge Usman for the welterweight title up next but a fight against Covington will also be a huge fight with bad blood written all over it. However, Masvidal feels otherwise. He doesn't think that Covington would ever want to go up against him.

“The guy (Covington) that got his jaw broken by the guy that I’m about to baptize? Probably not because he’d make a lot of money. I don’t think he wins anymore fights to tell you the truth, man.”