Jorge Masvidal claims that a fight against Colby Covington is not in his radar

At the recent UFC 246 media day, not only did Jorge Masvidal make it clear that he is willing to face former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor ahead of reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman but he also gave his thoughts on a potential clash against fellow ATT teammate Colby Covington.

Jorge Masvidal not willing to face Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal is currently riding at an all-time high in the UFC, especially after his last win in the Octagon over Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244.

With Masvidal winning the BMF Championship, his fellow ATT teammate Colby Covington also challenged for Kamaru Usman's UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 246 but eventually failed to capture the title after suffering a fifth-round knockout loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

There is certainly no surprise to the fact that the bad blood between Masvidal and Covington is immense at the moment, however, as 'Gamebred' gets set for his return to the Octagon in 2020, the inaugural BMF Champion has made it clear that Colby Covington is someone who is not in his radar at the moment.

What could we expect next from Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal claimed that at the UFC 246 media day that for his next opponent he is willing to share the Octagon against Conor McGregor and will definitely look to square-off against 'The Notorious One' if he wins this coming Sunday at UFC 246.