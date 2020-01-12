Jorge Masvidal claims that Kamaru Usman's team is well aware of who 'Gamebred' is

Jorge Masvidal

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal claimed that Kamaru Usman's coaches and training partners, who at one point in time were under the American Top Team, are very well aware of who 'Gamebred' is despite the recent 'who' comment from the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion.

Jorge Masvidal says Kamaru Usman and his coaches are well aware of him

While speaking to Submission Radio, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal stated that a good amount of Kamaru Usman's teammates and coaches were all a part of Masvidal's graduating class from the American Top Team before the group eventually split and went to the Blackzilians gym. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“On a personal note, Usman’s coaches, training staff, a good amount of them were my graduating class from American Top Team before they split, and (then went to the) Blackzillians, and then whatever the gym is called now that they created with Henry Hooft and other individuals. Great gym and stuff, but that’s a part of what used to be American Top Team."

Having beaten Nate Diaz in his last Octagon outing at UFC 244, Masvidal further claimed that Usman's coaches and training partners know 'Gamebred' very well and the first-ever BMF Champion also knows the exact reasoning behind the Welterweight Champion's 'who' comment.

“So, his coaches know, his training partners know very well who I am, and he knows very well who I am. So, for him to say ‘who,’ it’s kind of like, I know why you’re saying ‘who,’ I know why you’re saying ‘who.’ The circle’s ain’t that big. We both know what time it is when we both get in there.”

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

As of now, it is still unclear what Jorge Masvidal wants next in the UFC and what the promotion has in plans for him. A fight against Conor McGregor could very well be lined-up next for 'Gamebred' or maybe a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.