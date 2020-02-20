Jorge Masvidal is willing to face Khabib Nurmagomedov on one condition

Jorge Masvidal and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

From being dubbed a journeyman to becoming one of the biggest stars in MMA, Jorge Masvidal's rise has been truly satisfying to watch.

Gamebred's star power and the money he has been raking in for the UFC have given him leverage when it comes to negotiations with the promotion.

The BMF has been rumored to face many different Welterweights for his next fight. He is widely expected to take on Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight strap during International Fight Week. Masvidal is also willing to go back to Lightweight for a massive showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future.

Masvidal, however, told Mark Hunt and Tyson Pedro on the HalfCast podcast that he would be ready to make the move only if UFC offers him a large sum of money.

“Yeah, if the UFC gives us an offer that I couldn’t refuse. To cut the weight at this point would be horrendous for me. I haven’t made that weight in a while and soon as they took the IV’s out from the UFC I couldn’t no longer make 155-pounds. So, I went up as fast as I could. For me to do that now, I’d have to put myself through so much suffering. At 170 pounds I am already five percent body fat. So, the rest is just straight water, about 18 or 19 pounds is just water.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

Masvidal has transformed into a world-class title contender ever since moving up to the 170-pound division and it is highly unlikely that he would ever compete at Lightweight again.

But, anything can happen if the price is right.