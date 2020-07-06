Jorge Masvidal made a brilliant move by fighting Kamaru Usman on short notice (Opinion)

Jorge Masvidal pulled off a masterstroke by accepting the title fight.

Did UFC accept the terms set by Jorge Masvidal for the title fight?

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Not so long ago, Kamaru Usman was scheduled to take on Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251. However, Burns was out of the main event after he tested positive for COVID-19 and that left the main event of UFC 251 in jeopardy. Some worthy contenders in the division could have jumped in on short notice to take on the welterweight champion. Former interim champion, Colby Covington claimed that he was willing to fight for the title on short notice. However, things got exciting when Jorge Masvidal's manager made a statement that his client was "absolutely willing" to fight Usman on short notice.

According to Jorge Masvidal's manager Abraham Kawa, Masvidal is "absolutely willing" to take the Kamaru Usman fight on a week's notice. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 4, 2020

This might have sounded a little strange to some of the fans since Jorge Masvidal turned down the fight against Usman because he was not happy with his negotiations with UFC.

It's very unlikely that UFC has agreed to pay Jorge Masvidal the money he wanted since they were reportedly planning to reschedule Usman vs Burns. But, there might be some enhancement in his contract that is yet to be disclosed.

Besides that, UFC could have afforded to reschedule the fight since UFC 251 had two other title bouts as well. So what changed Jorge Masvidal's mind to take on the fight on short notice?

Why did Jorge Masvidal accept a title fight on short notice?

Jorge Masvidal has always been a prizefighter who was never hesitant to take on anybody in the division. However, persona became a huge thing in the UFC after the last three fights of Masvidal. He knocked out Darren Till and destroyed Ben Askren in record time. He dominated Nate Diaz on his way to winning the BMF title.

He has built an image for himself among the MMA fans, and that's how he became a global superstar. Accepting this fight on short notice has just won him more fans than before.

By just accepting the title fight on short notice, Masvidal not only did a huge favor to UFC but also kept his reputation intact. Fighting Kamaru Usman on short notice is a daunting task. However, Masvidal was in a peculiar situation where accepting the fight against Usman and losing it would do less damage to his reputation compared to turning it down.

This is the Jorge Masvidal the MMA fans fell in love with. This is why he is called the Gamebred. And it would be a huge mistake to count him out even with short notice. But, it can not be denied that accepting the title fight on such short notice was a brilliant business move by the Gamebred.