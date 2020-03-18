Jorge Masvidal open to a return to the UFC Lightweight Division under one condition

'Gamebred' says he is open to a return to 155 but only under one condition.

Claims he never really got a proper chance during his time in the Lightweight Division.

Jorge Masvidal

The inaugural BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal, hasn't competed in the Octagon since UFC 244 when 'Gamebred' defeated Nate Diaz in a fight that sure did end in a controversial manner, to say the least.

Masvidal is expected to face Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship in his next bout, however, the top 170-pounder recently did admit to the fact that he is open to a return to the Lightweight Division but only under one condition.

Masvidal open to a return to Lightweight

In a recently posted clip on his YouTube channel, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he would love to get back to 155 because 'Gamebred' feels he never actually got a fair shot in the Lightweight Division and the UFC never gave him a crack at a Top 10 fighter. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I would just have to be rewarded so mother(expletive) handsomely for me to drop down to ’55 and compete with anybody. But I would love to do it because I felt like I never got my fair due shot at 155. I beat a lot of top-class competitors before I came into the UFC at 155; they never gave me a shot to fight a top-10 guy."- Masvidal said in a video on his YouTube channel.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal is expected to face Kamaru Usman in his next Octagon outing and the two top Welterweights are likely to fight it out for the UFC Welterweight Championship.