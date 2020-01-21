Jorge Masvidal possibly confirms his next fight in 2020

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal was in attendance at UFC 246 - hopeful that Conor McGregor would call him out. McGregor defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 40 seconds to cement his comeback, but he didn't give a specific name. He only kept the door open to anyone, even referring to Paul Felder as "the guy at the desk".

John Kavanagh didn't deny the possibility of McGregor vs Masvidal next but he seems as clueless as most as to what lies ahead for his student. Jorge Masvidal seemed to accept that it's not the direction he wants that he'll get immediately.

Talking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Masvidal indicated that he's leaning towards Kamaru Usman in a Welterweight title fight over Conor McGregor (H/T BJPenn.com):

“That’d be good too, if Conor wanted to do that,” Masvidal said of an interim title fight with McGregor. “One of these guys is going to scrap with me. I’m leaning, right now, towards Usman, the way he’s been talking s**t. If Conor wants to get it done, it won’t be hard to get it done, but I’m not going to sit here and entertain bulls**t and stuff, you know? I just want to scrap.”

He said that he wasn't particularly impressed with McGregor at UFC 246 and urged McGregor to go ahead with his plans:

“It’s not that I’m not impressed,” Masvidal said of McGregor. “He has different plans. I’m not trying to ruin his plans, either. He’s got his own plans and things he wants to do… Go and get them done, my brother. I could give a f**k less. I’m going to get money no matter what.”

However, Kamaru Usman is out with an injury according to Jorge Masvidal's manager. This means that Masvidal will have to wait until the second quarter of 2020 for the fight to happen.

Either way, Usman vs Masvidal is a direction that Dana White will be interested in. He's been openly saying since UFC 245 that he wants to see Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal. He insisted that Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch is the fight that he should have.

He also revealed that Conor McGregor doesn't think Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson on April 18th is going to happen. Due to its history of four prior cancelations, he probably has a point. From the look of things, he'll be preparing to be a replacement on that card and Dana White seemed to confirm that idea as well.

Moreover, his coach John Kavanagh said that he's beginning training just days after his UFC 246 victory. Fight season for Conor McGregor begins again!