Jorge Masvidal's manager reveals Kamaru Usman is injured; proposes major title match with Conor McGregor

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal may have been slightly disappointed coming to Las Vegas potentially expecting a call-out. Though he said beforehand that he didn't "expect" Conor McGregor to call him out, he has been open about the fact that he would prefer fighting the Irishman over the Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Dana White doesn't believe that should be the direction. He's adamant that McGregor should have a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and that Masvidal should face Usman for the Welterweight title.

As things stand, it's all up in the air. However, Masvidal's manager, who was with him at UFC 246, tweeted that Kamaru Usman is injured and out indefinitely and suggested the possibility of Masvidal vs McGregor for the Interim Welterweight Championship.

Looks like usman is out indefinitely with another injury. Conor is ready to go. Jorge is ready to go. Interim title for 170? — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) January 19, 2020

While it seems like a nice idea, it isn't that great. Usman just defended the title in December and as we've seen - when you have stars as big as Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, you don't necessarily need a title on the line to headline a PPV (though UFC 244 was for the BMF title).

It could simply be a #1 contender's fight at most, but even then, we can't see McGregor going after Usman - we can only see him talking about it. As we know, his true weight class is 155 and he has a lot to prove.

McGregor has mentioned that Justin Gaethje is on his "list" as well and so is Tony Ferguson. From the look of things, UFC is going to look to immediately book McGregor against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. That's what Dana White seems to want anyway.

As for Masvidal, it's going to be interesting to see what's next for him. He's either going to get the big Conor McGregor payday or he'll have to wait it out to compete against Kamaru Usman. His manager stated before that though Masvidal is chasing big money fights, his goal remains to end 2020 as the Champion of the 170-pound division.

Catch the hottest UFC action on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India