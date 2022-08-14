Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

Merab Dvalishvili and Jose Aldo are set to face each other at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 this month. Both fighters are in great form and will likely put on a great spectacle during the pay-per-view event.

Dvalishvili has a slight height disadvantage against the Brazilian, with the Georgian standing at just 168cm tall, which is 2cm smaller than his opponent. When it comes to reach, the Brazilian again has the better of 'The Machine', having a reach of 178cm, 5cm longer than that of his opponent.

Another advantage for Jose Aldo is his experience, who has been fighting since 2011 in the organization. he has won 13 times and lost six times in the UFC. The Brazilian is also a former UFC champion, famously losing the belt against Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Merab Dvalishvili only joined the UFC in 2017 and got off to a bad start within his new organization. The Georgian lost to Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simón in his first two fights but managed to recover from these setbacks and has remained unbeaten since the losses.

Dvalishvili has a UFC record of seven wins and two losses, impressive numbers since his early setbacks.

Who was the first fighter to beat Merab Dvalishvili in professional MMA?

Despite Dvalishvili being one of the most respected fighters in the UFC, the 31-year-old's professional MMA career got off to a bad start, as he lost his debut fight.

'The Machine' took on Darren Mima at Ring Combat 47 and ended up losing via majority decision. The UFC fighter went on to win his next bout against Dennis Dombrow, but once again suffered a defeat in his third pro fight, losing to Ricky Bandejas via decision.

Watch Dvalishvili in action here:

Losing in debuts seems to be a theme for the Georgian, as mentioned, the 31-year-old lost his first two fights in the UFC but eventually recovered.

Dvalishvili is unbeaten in his last seven bouts in the UFC, and has beaten the likes of Terrion Ware, John Dodson, Marlon Moraes, among others. Aldo is also on an unbeaten streak in his last three bouts, which means both men are coming into this bout at their best.

