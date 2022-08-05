"Good for sport" - Merab Dvalishvili explains why he likes the idea of Kamaru Usman moving up to light heavyweight

UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili has weighed in on Kamaru Usman potentially moving up in weight to pursue the UFC light heavyweight (205-pound) title. Speaking to The Schmo, Dvalishvili suggested that he likes the idea of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ going after the 205-pound belt.

Both The Schmo and Dvalishvili alluded to the fact that no fighter in the past has moved up two weight classes to win a second UFC title. UFC welterweight (170-pound) champion Usman has consistently maintained that he won’t go after the UFC middleweight (185-pound) title, as it is held by his close friend Israel Adesanya.

Instead, Usman has expressed interest in fighting for the light heavyweight title someday. The UFC light heavyweight belt is currently held by Jiri Prochazka. Addressing the possibility of Usman fighting for light heavyweight gold, Dvalishvili stated:

“I love this idea, man. I love this idea. I think, yeah, Usman will win this fight. [Usman's next oppponent] Leon Edwards is good fighter, but I think Kamaru Usman, he’s champion for a reason. And he’s very smart. And that will be great if he go up to 205 and fights for title."

He added:

"I believe he can be champion. He can win this fight. I believe, and I love this idea. Once I heard, I love this idea. It’s great idea.” He added, “Yes, it’s never been [done before], and that would be good for sport – Because jump to 185 and go 205 – I love this idea.”

John McCarthy warns Kamaru Usman to refrain from fighting at light heavyweight

Dvalishvili is set to face Jose Aldo in a pivotal bantamweight matchup at UFC 278 on August 20th. Furthermore, the UFC 280 fight card will be headlined by a rematch between UFC welterweight champion Usman and Leon Edwards. Usman previously bested Edwards via unanimous decision in 2015.

In a recent edition of the Weighing In Podcast, former MMA referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy and former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson touched upon a possible Usman move to light heavyweight.

Emphasizing that Usman’s a phenomenal fighter but would be significantly undersized at 205 pounds, McCarthy said:

“I don’t wanna see him do it. I like Kamaru Usman. I think Kamaru Usman’s a phenomenal fighter. I think 170 pounds is a great weight class for him, and 205 is too big... He’s a phenomenal MMA fighter. And at 170, dude, he’s the king. Stay the king. Don’t go up that far. Josh, we’re talking about 35 pounds of weight class. 35. Crazy. Don’t do it."

