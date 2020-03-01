Joseph Benavidez claims that he lost respect for Deiveson Figueiredo after he missed weight for UFC Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez will look to walk out as the new UFC Flyweight Champion

In the aftermath of the drama that unfolded at the UFC Norfolk weigh-ins with Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight by 2.5lbs, Flyweight contender and Figueiredo's opponent, Joseph Benavidez, has never been more confident ahead of his title fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Benavidez stated that he has lost respect for Figueiredo for missing weight when given the opportunity of a lifetime, and claimed that the latter tried to get out of the fight. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“You have to lose respect for somebody in that regard. They have the biggest opportunity of their life there and they squander it like that. … It’s just more conviction that he wasn’t going to ever win the belt anyway. Obviously, I was the only one who was going to win it. I’m the only one who came to win it. It doesn’t change what I’m going to do. He tried to get out of the first fight he did when it got moved a week up. He had a weight issue. This fight, he’s trying to get out with this."

What's next for Joseph Benavidez?

As noted, with Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight for his title fight, Joseph Benavidez will be the only one eligible to win the title tomorrow in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169.