"I think it'll be a fun fight" - Josh Thomson thrilled with potential Tyron Woodley vs. Tommy Fury clash

News recently surfaced claiming that Tyron Woodley is preparing to step back into the boxing ring, this time against Tommy Fury. Josh Thomson decided to share his thoughts on the bout.

'T-Wood' exited the UFC on the back of four straight losses, bringing to an end his eight years with the promotion. Prior to his poor form inside the octagon, the power puncher held the 170lb title and defended it on four separate occasions, putting together a win streak against some of the biggest names at welterweight.

Despite being knocked out by Jake Paul when the pair rematched late last year, Josh Thomson believes Tyron Woodley should lace up the gloves once again. He has a keen interest in seeing the former UFC star face off against Tommy Fury:

"T-Wood man, make that money. Do whatever it takes to make money... You want to fight Tommy Fury, I think Tommy Fury would fight him... I think T-Wood's a different animal [to Jake Paul]... Win, lose, whatever, I've never seen him be disrespectful, ever. He's a respectful guy. He's a great person... I think this fight, if it does happen, I think it'll be a fun fight. And for me, I'd watch it."

Tyson Fury's younger brother is an 8-0 undefeated boxer who seems intent on making a name for himself in the sport. In recent times, 'TNT' has been dragged into the YouTube boxing scene with his name being continuously mentioned by either Jake Paul, KSI, or a handful of other influencers around the world.

Will Tyron Woodley ever compete in the UFC again?

While it's not uncommon for retired UFC veterans to burst back into the octagon and demand one more fight, it seems highly unlikely that Tyron Woodley will follow in their footsteps.

A wrestler at heart, 'The Chosen One' was a dominant welterweight who posed problems to everyone during his prime. Following four losses in a row to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Vicente Luque, the 40-year-old parted ways with the UFC.

Woodley was then given the chance to avenge his long-term training partner Ben Askren's loss by agreeing to face Jake Paul in a boxing matchup. Despite coming up short, it is thought that the MMA legend of over 12 years earned much more to box than he ever did for a single bout competing in mixed martial arts.

