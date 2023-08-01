Joshua Pacio envisions how Mikey Musumeci and Jarred Brooks can submit each other

Just like the rest of us, Joshua Pacio can’t wait to watch ONE Fight Night 13, particularly for the all-grappling contest between Jarred Brooks and Mikey Musumeci.

On August 4, Pacio’s former foe Brooks will chase two-sport supremacy in a bid to pry away ‘Darth Rigatoni’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Given his familiarity with the reigning strawweight world champion, ‘The Passion’ talked about how Brooks can pull off the upset and dethrone Musumeci.

The former 125-pound world titleholder shared two possible outcomes of this all-grappling affair in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“This is hard. I believe anything can still happen. If Mikey Musumeci wins this match, I think it will be by heel hook. If Jarred Brooks wins this, I think it will be via a rear-naked choke or decision.”

Watch the full video:

It’s not hard to see Musumeci winning this match by attacking Brooks’s lower limbs, considering he is one of the best leg-lockers in the world today.

The Evolve MMA superstar even has his own signature leg-lock called “The Mikey Lock” which is a deadlier modified version of the heel hook.

We’ve seen the devastating effects of that hold when Musumeci wrecked Gantumur Bayanduuren’s leg at ONE Fight Night 6 last January.

On the other hand, Josua Pacio can attest to Brooks’ lethal top pressure and suffocating chokeholds.

‘The Monkey God’ has eight career wins via submission, including an arm-triangle choke finish of Lito Adiwang and a victory via rear-naked choke over Bokang Masunyane.

We’ll soon see whose style will triumph at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video this Friday. The entire event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.