Joshua Pacio thinks Mikey Musumeci can submit anyone everywhere, but won’t sleep on Jarred Brooks

Former ONE strawweight world champion knows firsthand that it’s unwise to count out Jarred Brooks in any fight.

After all, ‘The Passion’ surrendered his gold strap to ‘The Monkey God’ last year, and he wouldn’t be surprised if his tormentor can do the unthinkable and become a double champion by beating Mikey Musumeci this coming Friday.

In the first of two world title fights at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video on August 4, Brooks will look to dethrone the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in a grappling-exclusive 10-minute contest.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, of course, is on a marvelous 4-0 run under the ONE banner and has already defended his throne twice with his brilliant understanding of the grappling arts.

Joshua Pacio understands why Musumeci is still the overwhelming favorite in this matchup and agrees to the champ’s earlier statement about his ability to submit Brooks wherever this fight goes.

Then again, the Lions Nation MMA affiliate said that if there’s ever anyone who can figure out Musumeci’s unsolvable puzzle, it might as be Brooks.

Pacio said in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan:

“I actually agree with Mikey Musumeci saying that he can finish this match wherever this goes, from back take or from his guard, everywhere. However, I also won’t sleep on Jarred Brooks.”

Musumeci, a multi-time jiu-jitsu world champion, has pretty much been untouchable since joining the ONE banner. Then again, the same can be said about Brooks in MMA, as he also sports a pristine 4-0 slate in the Singapore-based organization.

While this will be ‘The Monkey God’s first foray into submission grappling, he’s not exactly like a deer in the headlights given his elite wrestling background and penchant for breaking his opponents with immense top pressure.

Don’t miss this high-stakes grappling war at ONE Fight Night 13, which will emanate from Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The entire spectacle will air live and free for those with an existing Prime Video membership in North America.

Watch Pacio’s full interview with The MMA Superfan below: