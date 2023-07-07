Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio wouldn’t want rematch ‘after that a** whooping’

In December last year, Jarred Brooks proved that he could back up all of his trash talking with his performances inside the circle.

After tearing through the strawweight division with consecutive wins over Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane, ‘The Monkey God’ solidified himself as the number one contender.

A war of words built to his eventual clash with then-world champion Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 where ‘The Monkey God’ dominated the contest to win the ONE strawweight world championship via unanimous decision.

Whilst his grappling was the story of his success in climbing up the strawweight ranks, Brooks proved at ONE 164 that there is much more to his game, showcasing his always improving striking game against the explosive titleholder.

Looking around at the other contenders for him to face in his first title defense, a rematch with the Filipino former champ has been suggested.

However, it’s fair to say that Brooks doesn’t see a whole lot of reason for it.

Given his dominant performance the first time around, the 30-year old doesn’t even think that Pacio wants the fight after how it went for him last time out.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarred Brooks gave his thoughts on facing Pacio in back-to-back fights:

“No, you know I beat Josh good enough to where the fans knew that I was gonna run through him like I did and he’s not gonna come back after that a** whooping.”

